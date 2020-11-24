Tom Brady apparently snubs Jared Goff

Getty Images

This year, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has faced two quarterbacks he previously played in the Super Bowl. He has lost to both of them. He has snubbed both of them.

After Monday night’s loss to the Rams, L.A. quarterback Jared Goff was doing the John-Travolta-in-Pulp-Fiction thing in the middle of the field while Brady moved toward the locker room. It’s the same thing Brady did after losing to the Bears and Nick Foles last month.

Brady lost to Foles in Super Bowl LII. Brady beat Goff in Super Bowl LIII.

And it’s not a COVID precaution; Brady greeted Saints quarterback Drew Brees after the 38-3 blowout loss from earlier this month.

Brady is taking plenty of criticism for his latest faux pas. After snubbing Foles, Brady claimed he didn’t even think about shaking Foles’ hand. Brady can’t go to that well again.

Actually, he can. And the audience can choose to not believe it.