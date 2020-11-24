Tom Brady apparently snubs Jared Goff

Posted by Mike Florio on November 24, 2020, 10:42 AM EST
This year, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has faced two quarterbacks he previously played in the Super Bowl. He has lost to both of them. He has snubbed both of them.

After Monday night’s loss to the Rams, L.A. quarterback Jared Goff was doing the John-Travolta-in-Pulp-Fiction thing in the middle of the field while Brady moved toward the locker room. It’s the same thing Brady did after losing to the Bears and Nick Foles last month.

Brady lost to Foles in Super Bowl LII. Brady beat Goff in Super Bowl LIII.

And it’s not a COVID precaution; Brady greeted Saints quarterback Drew Brees after the 38-3 blowout loss from earlier this month.

Brady is taking plenty of criticism for his latest faux pas. After snubbing Foles, Brady claimed he didn’t even think about shaking Foles’ hand. Brady can’t go to that well again.

Actually, he can. And the audience can choose to not believe it.

37 responses to “Tom Brady apparently snubs Jared Goff

  1. “Brady claimed he didn’t even think about shaking Foles’ hand.”
    _______________

    In a world of lame excuses this would have to be the king.

  2. Competitors like Brady don’t lose gracefully and I’m sure it’s always been hard for him to be polite after losing. With this most recent loss, Keep in mind, too, that Brady’s experiencing the sinking feeling that what may be his last chance at another ring circling ever more rapidly around the middle of the toilet bowl.

  5. He was probably in a pretty salty mood after playing like doggy-doo against a QB who played like doggy-doo in the Super Bowl when they beat the Rams.

  6. If he shakes hands when he wins, then snubbing the winning QB after he loses is the definition of a poor loser and a poor sport.

  8. Brady is no different than his buddy Trump……a spoiled brat poor loser. Always has always will be stop giving him a pass.

  13. stucats says:
    November 24, 2020 at 11:04 am
    he learned from Billy B to not accept defeat lightly, very poor sport Tommy boy!

    —————

    BB is all class. Couldn’t be further from the truth. Always
    praising other teams and players, while running across the field to shake hands.

  17. He lost to Brees and shook Drew’s hand, both times. If Arians was such a genius, he’d stop trying to have Brady throw it 30 plus yards downfield. That has NEVER been Brady’s strong point. With all the talent Tampa has at te and wr, they should definitely be tailoring their offense to Brady and not vice versa. Call a ton more short crossing routes and Brady will slice and dice all the way down the field.

  18. itsamadmadmadmadworld says:
    November 24, 2020 at 10:54 am
    He was probably in a pretty salty mood after playing like doggy-doo against a QB who played like doggy-doo in the Super Bowl when they beat the Rams.

    —————

    I think Brady was jealous of Butler and the D in the sb vs the Rams allowing 3 points.

    Yep.

    I’ve had it all along. Since 2007, Brady’s ego spiraled out of control. When BB drafted JimmyG it scared him straight.

    Yep. I’ve had it all along. It took me a while to see it but the whole “i want to play until 45” was pure selfishness. Why would saying that in public matter? Just play!

  19. Brady was probably in shock, wondering if his ability and career are actually tubing. For a man that is driven like he is, losing regularly is the worst nightmare imaginable.

  20. Win or lose,you shake hands after the game. Brady is a sore loser. He shook Aaron Rodger’s hand after last week’s game,but only because the Bucs won.

  22. Can nothing be done in private anymore? Why does everything have to be for the cameras? There are multiple accounts of Brady meeting up with opposing qbs after the game and talking to them in private. I guess though doing stuff like that in private is “poor sportsmanship”. If you can’t see it, it ain’t happening.

  23. He’s learned manners and protocol from his recently and resoundly defeated golfing buddy, the patron saint and king of poor sportsmanship. Nobody should be surprised of this sort of behavior, not anymore.

  24. I think it is time to get serious! That was much ado about nothing! Tone it down! After all this just a football game!

  25. Say what you want about Cam’s press conference after the SB. At least he still looked for Manning after the game and shook his hand as much as I’m sure he didn’t feel like it.

    What’s Tampa Bay Tommmy’s excuse?

  26. I recall Belichick leaving the field in the Super Bowl against New York before the clock had even run down when he realized that he had lost. He did come back out, but that act alone speaks volumes about his sportsmanship.

  27. Brady should demand a recount of the scoreboard, and argue that the Rams last FG should not count since it was kinda close.

  28. Say what you want about Cam’s press conference after the SB. He had much more of a reason to be upset with himself after a game like that than Brady did last night… but at least he still looked for Manning after the game and shook his hand. As much as I’m sure he didn’t feel like doing that.

    What’s Tampa Bay Tommmy’s excuse?

  29. born of a jerk, always a jerk. His old head coach is also a poor sport. Remember last years Super Bowl where he acted mad that he wasn’t in the game? Grow up, jerk.

  30. What do you expect from someone who is still grumbling about being a 6th round draft choice. Classic lack of maturity..

  31. He’s always been a sore loser against QBs he considers inferior to him. Your true character shows during times of failure.

  34. I love Brady but he is a complete sore loser. Successful and the best QB ever, but always lacked sportsmanship after a loss. He despises not winning and it shows, it’s probably why he is so great but it’s still ridiculous.

  35. patsfan112 says:
    Can nothing be done in private anymore? Why does everything have to be for the cameras?

    ==

    The answers are yes, and it doesn’t.
    But come on, man. Why does he go to midfield and shake hands when he wins or plays a QB he respects, which is most of the time, but allegedly does it in private when he loses, especially to a QB that beat him in a big game? Coincidence?
    I know you Pats fans love Tom Brady, but he’s not perfect, and your deflection of any little criticism is not a good look.

  36. jimjets says:
    November 24, 2020 at 11:41 am
    born of a jerk, always a jerk. His old head coach is also a poor sport. Remember last years Super Bowl where he acted mad that he wasn’t in the game? Grow up, jerk.

    Literally NOT one player on his team or another team has ever said anything negative about him. EVERYONE says what a great person he is.
    Nothing more annoying than someone who doesn’t know the person but speaks like they do.

    Waaaaaaa Brady didn’t shake his hand so I could see it.

