Tom Brady “disappointed” by inefficient performance Monday night

Getty Images

After Matt Gay’s field goal put the Rams up 27-24, the Buccaneers got the ball back with 2:36 on the clock and Tom Brady playing quarterback.

That scenario is a new one for the Bucs, but it has been a fruitful one for Brady over the years. It was not to be on Monday night, however.

Brady completed two passes leading up to the two minute warning, but sailed a pass over tight end Cameron Brate‘s head and into the waiting arms of Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller. It was Fuller’s second interception of the game and Brady called it “a bad read, bad throw, decision” that brought an end to a frustrating night for him.

“I think that’s a good word: disappointed,” Brady said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “I have to do a better job, absolutely. Tonight was very inefficient, didn’t [do] a very good job during the second half. The defense played great, kept coming up with huge stops, getting us the ball back. Offensively, we just couldn’t make the plays that were necessary to be efficient, and we had plenty of chances. We’ve got to get them fixed.”

Brady was 26-of-48 for 216 yards and two touchdowns to go with his two interceptions. That wasn’t good enough for a win and they’ll have to be a lot better offensively this Sunday if they’re going to outduel the Chiefs.