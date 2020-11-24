Trent Williams tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Trent Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week for the second time this season and he revealed that a positive test was the reason for this move.

Williams missed a Thursday night loss to the Packers after landing on the list as a close contact of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. He went back on the list last Friday and told Dan Graziano of ESPN that he tested positive for COVID-19 this time.

Williams is considered to be in a high-risk category as a cancer survivor, but told Graziano that he is feeling OK.

The timing of the positive test makes it likely that Williams will miss the team’s Week 12 game against the Rams. The 49ers have seven other players on the reserve list, so Williams may not be the only player out this weekend.