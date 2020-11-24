Updated NFL draft order: Bengals currently sit third behind Jets, Jaguars

Getty Images

Heading into Week 12 of the NFL season, the winless Jets remain atop the NFL draft order for 2021. The Jaguars, who have one win, could become the first team to go 1-15 and not finish with the worst record in the league.

The Bengals, who lost the 2020 No. 1 overall choice, Joe Burrow, for the season with a knee injury, have moved into the third spot.

According to the NFL, here is the current draft order. It is determined by record, with strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play, so the teams currently holding playoff spots are not listed.

1. Jets, 0-10

2. Jaguars, 1-9

3. Bengals, 2-7-1

4. Washington Football Team, 3-7

5. Chargers, 3-7

6. Giants, 3-7

7. Falcons, 3-7

8. Cowboys, 3-7

9. Dolphins (from Texans), Texans 3-7

10. Panthers, 4-7

11. Lions, 4-6

12. 49ers, 4-6

13. Patriots, 4-6

14. Vikings, 4-6

15. Broncos, 4-6

16. Bears, 5-5

17. Dolphins, 6-4

18. Ravens, 6-4