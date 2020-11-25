49ers get two players back from COVID-19 list, but seven remain on it

Getty Images

The 49ers removed defensive lineman Arik Armstead and backup center Hroniss Grasu from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday. Armstead was limited and Grasu was a full participant in their returns to practice.

Yet, the 49ers came back from their bye week with fewer players available for practice than they did before their off week.

Kyle Shanahan expects the 49ers to be short-handed against the Rams.

“Oh, yeah, I expect there will not be guys who can play,” Shanahan said Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m just hoping they can. We’ll see.”

Receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left tackle Trent Williams, defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis, linebacker Joe Walker and tight end Daniel Helm remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

“We have to wait and see [if they can play],” Shanahan said. “I’m not counting on it. But I’m hoping.

“We’ll have to see if we have a chance to get them back at the end of the week, but we’re not guaranteed with that.”