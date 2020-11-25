Austin Ekeler’s hamstring tear “definitely the most pain I’ve ever felt”

Getty Images

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been designated for return from injured reserve from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since the fourth week of the season.

Ekeler got hurt on a running play when a Buccaneers player tried to tackle him and Ekeler “basically pushed them down and as pushed them down I jumped back.” The move tore his hamstring tendon from the bone, which Ekeler said was “definitely the most pain I’ve ever felt.”

Ekeler said it was three weeks before he was able to get any forward motion in his leg and the rehab continued at the team’s facility from that point. He said he is “optimistic because of how my training has gone,” but knows it will take some time to feel totally back to normal.

“I’m so excited to put my helmet on,” Ekeler said, via Shelley Smith of ESPN. “I might be a little rusty. I want to say I’m going to go out and kill it, but that’s not how it works.”

Ekeler can practice for three weeks before the Chargers would reach a deadline to activate him or shut him down for the rest of the year.