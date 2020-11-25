Bengals bring in Kevin Hogan, Alex McGough for tryouts at quarterback

Getty Images

With No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow out for the season after injuring his knee Sunday against the Washington Football Team, the Cincinnati Bengals brought in a pair of quarterbacks for tryouts on Tuesday.

Kevin Hogan and Alex McGough were the two quarterbacks the Bengals took a look at as possible ways to bolster their depth at the position.

Hogan, a former fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, appeared in eight games with one start for the Cleveland Browns between 2016-17. After spending the 2018 season with the Denver Broncos, Hogan was not on a roster last season. He did have a tryout with the Chicago Bears earlier this year.

Hogan completed 60 of 101 passes for 621 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions in his eight games played for the Browns. He went 20 of 37 for 140 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in his only start.

McGough, a former seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, has not appeared in a regular season game in his four years in the NFL. He spent his first year on Seattle’s practice squad, the following year on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, and has spent portions of the last two seasons with the Houston Texans. He was released by Houston in October.

The Bengals have Ryan Finley and Brandon Allen on their active roster with Burrow now on injured reserve. Either Hogan or McGough could head to the practice squad as additional depth moving forward.