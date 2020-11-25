Browns close facility after player tests positive

Getty Images

The Browns closed their facility for a day last week due to a player testing positive for COVID-19 and they’ve done it again on Wednesday.

The team announced that they were informed of a positive test on Wednesday morning. They moved to close the facility after receiving that word and they are set to work remotely for the rest of the day. Contact tracing is also underway to determine if any other players will have to isolate from the team.

Four Browns players are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Myles Garrett, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, fullback Andy Janovich, and defensive end Joe Jackson make up that group.

The Browns are set to play the Jaguars on Sunday and there’s no sign that the schedule will be impacted by Wednesday’s news.