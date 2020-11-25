Browns will reopen facility for split-squad practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Browns announced the closure of their facility on Wednesday morning in the wake of a positive COVID-19 test for a player, but they will be able to get back in the building for practice later in the day.

It won’t be a regular practice session, however. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday morning that the team will hold separate workouts for the offense and defense to kick off their on-field preparation for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Stefanski also said that there will be some players and coaches absent from the sessions as they continue contact tracing after the positive test.

Four Browns players are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Myles Garrett, fullback Andy Janovich, and deefensive end Joe Jackson will remain on it through this Sunday’s game. Stefanski said offensive lineman Chris Hubbard could be activated in time to play.