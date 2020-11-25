Bruce Arians: Bucs’ offense comes down to whether “quarterback plays well or not”

USA Today Sports

The season-long dance of the awkward continues between Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The Bucs have won seven games and they have lost four. When they lose, Arians has no qualms about placing blame on Brady, if need be. On Tuesday night, Arians painted with a broader brush.

“[O]ffensively, it’s just a matter of each and every week if the quarterback plays well or not,” Arians said on his weekly radio show, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And our job is to make sure he’s comfortable and let him play well.”

In the same show, Arians said the pass blocking against the Rams was “really, really good.” Arians also reiterated that the interception from Brady that sealed the defeat late in the fourth quarter “was just a poor decision,” that Brady “did not read the coverage properly and threw a poor ball.”

Although Arians has at times made it clear that Brady still needs time and continuity to become fully comfortable in the offense, that sense doesn’t become obvious in sound bites that come off as dumping blame on Brady. At a time when it’s believed that the Buccaneers’ primary objective for the rest of this year is to ensure that Brady will be back for another one (one in which all tickets hopefully will be available for sale), Arians either didn’t get the memo — or he’s not fully on board with the idea.