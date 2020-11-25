Cardinals could have three quarterbacks active on Sunday

Getty Images

The Cardinals have gone with Chris Streveler as the only backup quarterback behind Kyler Murray recently, but the team may take a different approach for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Murray’s working through an issue in his right shoulder that he picked up in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. He worked on the side at Tuesday’s practice and declared himself “fine” after the session, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t ready to say he’s a sure thing for Sunday.

“We’re going to see today how he progresses,” Kingsbury said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I feel positive, but we want to make sure he’s able to play his game and play at a high level.”

Given the uncertainty, Kingsbury also said, via multiple reporters, that the team could have Brett Hundley active along with Streveler to provide further insurance against any problems with Murray’s shoulder. That decision will likely be influenced by how practices play out over the rest of the week.