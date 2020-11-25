Carson Wentz: I’m preparing the same way as always

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz‘s play this season has led to questions for head coach Doug Pederson about whether he’s considered making a change at the position.

It has not led to any conversation between Wentz and Pederson about the possibility of a change, however. Wentz said at his Wednesday press conference that he has not had any talk with Pederson regarding his job being on the line.

“We haven’t really had that conversation. Quite frankly, I’m preparing the same. I’m approaching the week, attacking the week, and going to do everything I can to get ready for Monday night, Wentz said.

Wentz also said that he doesn’t think those outside the team will see “anything drastic” change on offense, but that there have been some internal changes made in hopes of pushing things in a better direction.

If those subtle moves don’t pay off against Seattle, Pederson will likely field more questions about more sweeping changes to the unit.