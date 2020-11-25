Chargers move special teams coordinator George Stewart to senior analyst

Getty Images

The Chargers have made a change to their coaching staff.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said at his Wednesday press conference that the team has reassigned special teams coordinator George Stewart. His new role will be as a senior analyst to the staff.

“We weren’t getting it done. We needed to make a change,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Stewart joined the Chargers as their special teams coordinator and assistant head coach when Lynn was hired in 2017. He spent a decade as the Vikings wide receivers coach before moving to Los Angeles.

Assistant special teams coach Keith Burns will take over for Stewart. Senior coaching assistant Chris Caminiti is also expected to work with those units.