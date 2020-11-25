Dan Snyder, Jason Wright not attending Washington-Dallas game after COVID-19 exposure

Getty Images

Washington owner Dan Snyder and his wife, as well as Football Team President Jason Wright, will not attend the Thanksgiving game in Dallas because they had exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

All three have tested negative but are isolating for precautionary reasons, according to a statement released by the team.

“In the last 24 hours we have learned that Dan and Tanya Snyder and Team President Jason Wright came in contact with a person, not affiliated with the team, who has tested positive for COVID,” the team said in a statement. “Dan, Tanya and Jason have all tested negative at this time for the virus and their contact with this individual was limited. However, due to team and NFL protocols, they will not be traveling to the game tomorrow against Dallas on Thanksgiving. The safety of our team and our staff is a top priority and we will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

With COVID-19 cases increasing across the country, it’s inevitable that there will be increasing numbers of exposures for people in and around the NFL.