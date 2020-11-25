David Montgomery out of concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Bears haven’t said who will start at quarterback for them this week, but it looks like they won’t have to make a choice about a starting running back.

David Montgomery suffered a concussion in Week 9 and did not play in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Vikings as a result. The bye week offered him a stretch to recover without missing more game action and Montgomery has been cleared to return to action.

Montgomery said he feels “good to go” when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, so he should be in the lineup against the Packers on Sunday night.

Montgomery has 131 carries for 472 yards and a touchdown to go with 30 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown.