Greg Zuerlein, Anthony Brown are questionable for Cowboys

Kicker Greg Zuerlein has a back injury that limited him in practice all week. The Cowboys list him as questionable for Thursday’s game against Washington.

The Cowboys also list cornerback Anthony Brown as questionable with an injury to his ribs. He returned to a limited practice Wednesday after missing Monday and Tuesday’s work.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was a full participant all week despite a hamstring injury, and he does not have a designation.

The Cowboys signed center Adam Redmond to the 53-player roster Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. Redmond will back up Joe Looney against Washington.

Redmond has gotten the game-day call-up twice this season, playing a total of five special teams snaps.