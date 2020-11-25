Inside the John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel pregame exchange

USA Today Sports

After Sunday’s game between the Titans and Ravens, both Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh downplayed a pregame interaction sparked by Harbaugh approaching Titans players who were on the Ravens’ midfield crest.

As usual, however, NFL Films cameras and microphones are everywhere.

Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network posted a clip from Showtime’s Inside the NFL containing the exchange.

Harbaugh says, “It’s disrespectful.”

Vrabel dismissively waves his call sheet as he says, “Go coach.”

“It’s disrespectful.”

“Go coach a game.”

They trade more words that are hard to hear (an “F” bomb may or may not be included) before they return to their “tastes great” vs. “less filling” exchange: “It’s disrespectful” and “go coach.”

So, yes, something happened. And, yes, the decision of Harbaugh to dismiss Vrabel’s attempted handshake after the game ended (both coaches claim that a handshake happened) now makes more sense.