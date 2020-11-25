Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash will miss Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Jaguars’ entire defensive coaching staff is working remotely this week because of COVID-19 exposure. Most of those coaches will be back on Sunday, but the most important one will not.

Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash is out for Sunday’s game against the Browns, head coach Doug Marrone said today. The Jaguars have not said Wash tested positive, but the fact that he’s going to be out longer than most of his fellow coaches would suggest that Wash likely tested positive, while other coaches are quarantining because of contact with Wash.

Two other Jaguars defensive coaches are also out for Sunday.

Marrone is personally overseeing the defensive coaching this week at practice, while Jaguars safeties coach Joe Dana will call the defense.