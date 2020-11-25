Jaguars hope to have most defensive coaches back for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Jaguars will be light on coaches this week, but they hope to have a fuller staff for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

All of the members of Jacksonville’s defensive coaching staff stayed away from the team’s facility on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols that were reportedly triggered by a positive test. The team was also doing further contact tracing to see if anyone else’s availability would be impacted.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has wrapped up that tracing and hopes to have most of those coaches back for in-person work by the weekend.

They will work remotely until they are cleared to return, which should lead to some other members of the staff taking on new responsibilities when the team gathers for practice on Wednesday.