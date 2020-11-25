League, Ravens expect to know whether outbreak is contained by Friday

Getty Images

Thursday’s game between the Ravens and Steelers has been moved to Sunday. The next question is whether it moves from Sunday.

It can’t move to Monday or Tuesday, unless the league also moves next Thursday night’s game between the Cowboys and Ravens.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Ravens outbreak could get worse. The league and the team know how the outbreak began, and the league and the team believe that, by Friday, it will be known whether the outbreak is contained.

The fact that they won’t know until Friday made it impossible to play the game on Thursday.

If it isn’t played on Sunday, the game likely will become the first game played in an eighteenth week of the 2020 regular season.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, seven Ravens players have generated positive tests in the last three days, including most recently defensive lineman Calais Campbell, offensive lineman Patrick Makari, and offensive lineman Matt Skura. The incubation period and the lag between sample collection and result generation creates a potential cascading effect of positives.