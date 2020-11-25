Lions sign Mohamed Sanu from practice squad

Getty Images

The Lions signed receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad to the active roster, agent Mike McCartney tweeted.

That probably is not a good sign for Kenny Golladay’s availability for Thursday’s game against Houston. The Lions will release their status report later in the day.

Sanu signed with the Lions’ practice squad Nov. 6.

The team promoted him for Sunday’s game, and Sanu played 15 offensive snaps in the loss to the Panthers.

Sanu became a free agent after the 49ers released him Oct. 6. He spent less than a month with the team. Sanu saw only 40 offensive snaps in three games with the 49ers and made one catch for 9 yards.

The nine-year veteran was traded from the Falcons to the Patriots before the 2019 trade deadline. The Patriots cut Sanu before the start of the 2020 season.

In his career, Sanu has 404 catches for 4,516 yards and 26 touchdowns.