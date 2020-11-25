Mercedes-Benz Stadium to serve as early polling site for Georgia runoff election

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons will open up Mercedes-Benz Stadium to serve as an early polling site for the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia.

Via Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will join State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, in hosting early voting locations for the election set to be held on January 5. State Farm Arena hosted early voting for the general election held earlier this month.

“This partnership is a testament to the commitment of the leadership of our professional sports teams in Fulton County,” said Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “More than 40,000 voters cast their ballots at State Farm Arena (in the general election)… now our residents have a chance to visit another world-class facility right here in our community.”

State Farm Arena will host the voting from Dec. 14-19 ahead of the state of the NBA season on Dec. 22. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will then take over as the host site from Dec. 22-30 after the Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 20. Atlanta is then on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 27.

“We are thrilled to offer Mercedes-Benz Stadium as an early voting location for the Senate run-off election,” Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment said. “Voter awareness and active participation have long been priorities for our organization, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our support and services to Georgia voters. We are grateful to the Hawks and State Farm Arena in partnering with us and we will ensure that Fulton County voters continue to have the best voting experience possible.”