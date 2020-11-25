Mike Glennon to start for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars are turning to their third starting quarterback of the season.

Mike Glennon will start for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Browns on Sunday, coach Doug Marrone announced today.

Marrone said that he appreciated the work Jake Luton has done as the starter the last three weeks, but feels it’s time to try to turn things around after the Jaguars lost all three games. Marrone also said Gardner Minshew‘s thumb injury is healing and he may be available as Glennon’s backup, but Marrone wants Minshew to have a full week of practice before his next start.

So that means Glennon, who hasn’t played at all this year and last started in 2017 for the Bears, will get the call.