Mike Zimmer on Adam Thielen’s status: We’ll have to see as week goes along

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and a report on Tuesday indicated that he had a positive test for the coronavirus.

That report also said that he received a negative result on a subsequent test, which raised the possibility of a false positive on the initial test. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t have an update about Thielen’s status when he was asked about the wideout’s chances of playing against the Panthers on Sunday.

“I don’t know, honestly. Obviously, he’s in the COVID protocol,” Zimmer said at his Wednesday press conference. “We’ll just see how . . . When you get in these protocols, it’s always about what’s the next test, the next test? So we just have to see as the week goes on.”

Thielen has caught two touchdowns in each of the last two games and has an NFL-high 11 receiving touchdowns this season.