Nick Foles doesn’t practice, Mitchell Trubisky listed as full participant

The Bears have two quarterbacks on their Wednesday injury report and their participation levels are very different.

Nick Foles did not take part in practice as the team did its first on-field work ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Packers. Foles injured his hip and glute in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Vikings.

Mitchell Trubisky was ruled out of that game and the previous one with a right shoulder injury, but he was a full participant on Wednesday. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week that the team was working through their decision about a starter for this week and better health could wind up making the difference in his ultimate call.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (hamstring), linebacker Danny Trevathan (personal reasons), and tight end Jimmy Graham (rest) were out of practice. Defensive tackle John Jenkins (ankle), defensive back Sherrick McManis (hand), and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (calf) were limited participants.