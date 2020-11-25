Olivier Vernon is the AFC defensive player of the week

USA Today

With Myles Garrett out because of COVID-19, the Browns needed defensive end Olivier Vernon to step up in a big way.

Vernon has been named the AFC defensive player of the week for his three-sack game against the Eagles on Sunday.

Before this season Vernon agreed to take a pay cut to stay with the Browns. He said he wanted to play on a playoff team, which the Browns have rarely been, but this year Cleveland is 7-3 and has a good chance of making the postseason.

Getting Garrett back and healthy will be an important part of the Browns’ playoff aspirations, but Vernon has shown that the Browns’ defense can play well even if Garrett isn’t there.