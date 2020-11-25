Panthers don’t expect Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey was on the practice field Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like he will be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

McCaffrey is working his way back from a shoulder injury and wore a red, non-contact jersey for his first practice session in a couple of weeks. After the session, head coach Matt Rhule gave an update on his status.

Rhule said that he does not expect McCaffrey to play in Week 12. The running back got in a limited practice and will have a bye week to continue healing before the Panthers host the Broncos in Week 14.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also got in a limited practice and remains on track to return from his knee injury this weekend.