Peyton Manning to host revival of College Bowl on NBC

USA Today Sports

Peyton Manning continues to amass TV jobs without accepting a job analyzing football games on TV.

Manning will host a revival of the College Bowl quiz show on NBC.

“I’ve always loved intense college competition, so I’m thrilled to be part of the team bringing back College Bowl,” Manning said. “Having personally seen the profound impact scholarships can make on deserving students, I can’t wait for the moment when we get to award life-changing scholarships to the winning team.”

The 10-episode series will feature a competition involving 12 schools, with a bracketed tournament covering four rounds.

Executive producers include Peyton’s brothers, Cooper and Eli.

Topics likely won’t include naming brands of cigarettes.