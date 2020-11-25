Rashod Bateman opts out of remaining Minnesota games to focus on draft

Getty Images

Top NFL wide receiver prospect Rashod Bateman opted back in to playing for Minnesota when the Big 10 reversed course and held a football season this fall, but he’s decided to call an early end to his season.

Minnesota’s game against Wisconsin for this week has been called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Minnesota. Bateman wrote in a tweet that discussions with head coach P.J. Fleck and his family led him to the decision that “it made the most sense to begin to focus on the next stage of my career.”

Bateman has 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. He has 147 catches for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns over his entire time at the school.

Bateman, LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, Purdue’s Rondale Moore, and Alabama teammates DeVonta Harris and Jaylen Waddle are some of the top receiver prospects expected to enter the NFL in 2021.