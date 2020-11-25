Ravens discipline staff member for conduct related to COVID-19 outbreak

Getty Images

The Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a staff member being disciplined.

In a cryptic statement that offered no details, the Ravens announced that they had taken action against one unnamed staffer.

“The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens,” the team said in a Wednesday-before-Thanksgiving evening news dump.

The Ravens had been scheduled to play the Steelers on Thanksgiving night, but that game has now been postponed until Sunday afternoon because of the outbreak on the team.