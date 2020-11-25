Ravens-Steelers game moves to Sunday

Getty Images

The best game of the three to be played on Thanksgiving will now not be played on Thanksgiving.

The NFL has announced that Thursday night’s Ravens-Steelers game has been moved to Sunday, due to the COVID-19 outbreak with which the Ravens have been dealing.

Game time and network are to be determined. The game will be played on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night presumably isn’t an option for the game because the Ravens host the Cowboys next Thursday night.

If it’s played then. Things could continue to get worse, making Ravens-Steelers the fist game of a potential Week 18

For now, all that’s known with certainty is that, for the first time since 2005, the NFL won’t have a prime-time game on Thanksgiving.