Ravens-Steelers stays on NBC, moves to Sunday afternoon at 1:15

Getty Images

The Ravens-Steelers game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night has moved to Sunday afternoon, with a 1:15 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.

The game, which was postponed because of several COVID-19 cases among Ravens players and staff, had been slated for prime time, as part of NBC’s Sunday Night Football package. Instead NBC will air it on Sunday afternoon, meaning games will air on NBC, FOX and CBS simultaneously in most markets.

NBC will show Bears-Packers on Sunday night in prime time, as previously scheduled.

The NFL has had to juggle its schedule several times this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has so far managed to avoid having to cancel any games.