Report: Bengals plan to start Brandon Allen at QB

Getty Images

The Bengals turned to Ryan Finley at quarterback when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury against Washington last Sunday, but they are not expected to give him the start against the Giants in Week 12.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team plans to start Brandon Allen. Allen was promoted from the practice squad when Burrow went on injured reserve on Monday.

Allen started three games for the Broncos last season and went 39-of-84 for 515 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Those are the only regular season appearances he’s made since entering the league as a Jaguars sixth-round pick in 2016. He also spent time with the Rams while Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was on their staff.

Finley was 3-of-10 for 30 yards after replacing Burrow last week, although the passing game was a net negative since the team lost 31 yards on four sacks. He started three games for the Bengals last season, but it would appear Taylor and company have seen enough of the 2019 fourth-rounder for the time being.