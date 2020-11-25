Report: Ravens could fly to Pittsburgh Thursday

Getty Images

Positive COVID-19 tests for Ravens players and others in the organization in recent days led to the closure of the team’s facility on Tuesday, but it has not altered plans for them to face the Steelers on Thursday night.

There could be changes to the Ravens’ plans for getting to Pittsburgh, however. The team is scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, but another option is reportedly on the table.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team could fly to Pittsburgh on Thursday and then face the Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET. That alteration to the schedule may only be on the table if the Ravens’ schedule for Wednesday’s preparations are scrapped because of more positive test results. There’s no word on how Tuesday’s round of testing went at this point.

Due to positive tests or close contact, the Ravens know they will be without running back J.K. Dobbins, running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Pernell McPhee, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams for Thursday’s game.