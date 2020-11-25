Robert Woods named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Rams boosted their playoff hopes by beating the Buccaneers on Monday night and wide receiver Robert Woods‘ play was a big factor in the 27-24 win.

Woods caught a season-high 12 passes for a season-high 130 yards over the course of the evening. He also scored the game’s first touchdown on a four-yard pass from Jared Goff.

The NFL named Woods as the NFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday in recognition of that effort. It is the first time that Woods has taken the honors.

Woods has 54 catches for 599 yards and five touchdowns on the season, which likely makes the Rams feel pretty good about their decision to sign him to a four-year extension in September.