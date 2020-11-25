Rodrigo Blankenship is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Colts opted to go with rookie Rodrigo Blankenship as their kicker this season and he’s given them little reason for second thoughts over the first 10 games of his NFL career.

Blankenship has made 88.5 percent of his field goal attempts over the course of the season and he made his first game-winner last Sunday. Blankenship hit a 39-yard field goal in overtime to make the Colts 34-31 winners over the Packers.

It was the fourth field goal of the afternoon for Blankenship. His first three came in the second half as the Colts were making their way back from 14 points down at halftime. He also made a pair of extra points.

Blankenship was named the AFC’s special teams player of the week as a result of that performance. It’s a first for the rookie and the Colts will be hoping for more to come in the future.