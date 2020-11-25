Saints designate Sheldon Rankins to return from IR

Getty Images

The Saints designated defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to return from injured reserve, according to Wednesday’s transactions report. That opens a 21-day window for the Saints to decide to return him to the active roster or he will finish the season on injured reserve.

The Saints could make the move in time for Rankins to play Sunday against the Broncos.

The team placed Rankins on injured reserve Nov. 6 after he sprained his MCL against the Bears. He has missed the past three games.

Rankins has 11 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in seven games this season.

The Saints’ injury report lists receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) and running back Alvin Kamara (foot) as limited participants.

Offensive guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and receiver Deonte Harris (neck) did not practice.