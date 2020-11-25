Sammy Watkins gets in full practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Chiefs made wide receiver Sammy Watkins a late scratch last weekend, but this week started off with a sign that his extended absence from the lineup could come to an end this week.

Watkins has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 5 of the regular season and was initially listed as questionable for last weekend before being downgraded on Saturday. Watkins opened this week as a full participant in practice, which would seem to bode well for his chances of finally getting back on the field against the Buccaneers this weekend.

The Chiefs put Byron Pringle on injured reserve Tuesday, so there’s a bigger need for a healthy Watkins in the lineup.

Full practices were the order of the day for the Chiefs on Wednesday. Everyone on the active roster was either off the injury report or listed as a full participant.