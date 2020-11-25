Steelers players not happy that NFL postponed game vs. Ravens

Getty Images

The Steelers’ Thanksgiving night game has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Ravens, and Steelers players are not happy about it.

Pittsburgh previously lost its bye week because the league juggled the schedule after a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans, and JuJu Smith-Schuster noted that the Steelers are again bearing the brunt of another team being unable to keep the virus at bay.

“First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh,” Smith-Schuster wrote.

Steelers receiver Chase Claypool chimed in with, “What a joke.”

Steelers backup quarterback Devlin Hodges wrote, “Maaaaaannnnnnnnnn that’s some BS.”

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron wrote, “i’m not gone lie @NFL THIS IS BULLS–T.”

The Steelers as an organization and coach Mike Tomlin usually prefer to keep matters in house, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Tomlin tells his players to knock off the Twitter complaints. Even if Tomlin himself is probably not happy with rescheduling a game on such short notice.