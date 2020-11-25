Stephen Jones: A matter of time before Ezekiel Elliott reels off big runs

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a rough season, but executive vice president Stephen Jones hasn’t lost faith in the 2016 first-round pick.

Elliott is coming off his most productive day as a rusher after posting 103 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings and Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he thinks that things will continue to get better in the coming weeks. Elliott’s longest run of the day was an 18-yarder and Jones said bigger ones will be coming now that the Cowboys have settled some other spots on the offense.

“I think he does,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I think it’s just a matter of him getting in the right situations at the right time. Obviously, we went through a tough stretch there where we were figuring out our quarterback situation, figuring out our offensive line situation, and I think that made it more difficult. But I do think Zeke still has it, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s going to reel off some big ones, as well. He’s been real close a couple of times, and I do think it’s just a matter of time before he puts up some big runs.”

Thursday would be a good day for Elliott to start posting some of those big plays. A win over Washington would help Dallas’ push for a division title and the accompanying chance to host a playoff game that comes with it.