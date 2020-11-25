Terry McLaurin listed as questionable for Thanksgiving in Dallas

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team left some doubt about whether they’ll have their top wide receiver in the lineup on Thursday afternoon in Dallas, but things appear to be trending in the right direction.

Terry McLaurin improved his level of participation for the third straight day on Wednesday. He was estimated to be out of practice on Monday due to an ankle injury and moved up to limited participation on Tuesday and a full practice on Wednesday.

He’s been listed as questionable on the Football Team’s final injury report.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (right groin) was listed as out of practice for the third straight day. He and tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) join McLaurin in the questionable category.

Defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee), safety Deshazor Elliott (ankle), and linebacker Jared Norris (hamstring) have been ruled out of the Thanksgiving Day game.