Texans put Randall Cobb, P.J. Hall on injured reserve

The Texans ruled wide receiver Randall Cobb and defensive tackle P.J. Hall out of Thursday’s game in Detroit and they’ll both miss at least two more games.

Cobb and Hall were both placed on injured reserve Thursday. Cobb suffered a toe injury in last Sunday’s win over the Patriots while Hall is dealing with knee and shoulder injuries.

The Texans announced several additions to the roster as well. Running back Scottie Phillips has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Defensive tackle Corey Liuget and wide receiver Steven Mitchell were promoted for Thursday’s game and will revert to the practice squad after it is over.

The Texans also signed defensive tackle Andrew Brown off the Bengals practice squad. He will be eligible to join the team after they face the Lions.