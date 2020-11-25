Texans rule out Kenny Stills, Randall Cobb for Thanksgiving

Getty Images

The Texans will be down a couple of wide receivers for their Thanksgiving Day tilt with the Lions.

The team announced that neither Kenny Stills nor Randall Cobb will make the trip to Detroit. The news on Cobb is no surprise as word was that the toe injury he suffered last Sunday was significant and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports on Wednesday that Cobb will be placed on injured reserve.

Stills is dealing with a quadriceps injury and will be inactive for the first time this season. Brandin Cooks, Will Fuller, Keke Coutee, and Isaiah Coulter are the other wideouts on the active roster in Houston.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (back), defensive tackle P.J. Hall (knee, shoulder), and quarterback Josh McCown (illness) are also going to miss Thursday’s game.