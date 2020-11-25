Titans designate three for return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the opening of the practice window for three players they hope to get back from injured reserve.

Cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tye Smith joined punter Brett Kern in being designated for return to the active roster. They also placed linebacker Jayon Brown and left tackle Ty Sambrailo on injured reserve and waived punter Trevor Daniel and defensive back Greg Mabin off the active roster.

Kern has missed the last three games with a wrist injury, which left Daniel and Ryan Allen to handle the punting duties. Fulton, the 61st pick in this year’s draft, has been out with a knee injury suffered in Week 7 and Smith was knocked out that week with a shoulder injury.

Brown is expected to miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury while the specifics of Sambrailo’s injury have not been disclosed. The Titans replaced him with David Quessenberry last week and also have first-round pick Isaiah Wilson on hand as an option up front.