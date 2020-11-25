Tress Way boots way to NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has been short on star players in recent seasons, but punter Tress Way has been a consistently strong performer for the club.

Way turned in another good game in last Sunday’s 20-9 win over the Bengals. Way punted five times for 252 yards and dropped three of those kicks inside the 20-yard-line.

The NFL announced that Way has been named the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the third time that Way have received the prize after nabbing it once each in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Way will be back at it in Dallas on Thanksgiving and Washington’s chances of moving to 4-7 will get a boost if Way can continue giving the defense long fields to defend against the Cowboys.