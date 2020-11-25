Tua Tagovailoa limited in practice with thumb injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins supposedly benched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for performance not injury. Nevertheless, he has an injury.

A week after Tagovailoa fully participated in each practice with a foot problem, the rookie quarterback was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a thumb injury. The foot injury apparently has been resolved.

Coach Brian Flores has said that Tagovailoa will start this week, but the thumb injury bears monitoring. If Tua starts and struggles on Sunday, Flores could be even more likely to remove Tagovailoa for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Missing practice on Wednesday were running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and guard Solomon Kindley (foot). Along with Tagovailoa, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (thumb) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip) were limited in practice.

Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder), cornerback Jamal Perry (foot), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist) fully participated.