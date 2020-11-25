Vikings remove Dru Samia from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings removed offensive guard Dru Samia from the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, the team announced.

Samia went on the list Nov. 16 after a positive test.

That leaves receiver Adam Thielen on the Vikings’ reserve/COVID-19 list.

Samia started four games at right guard for the Vikings earlier this season. Samia played four special teams snaps against Green Bay in Week 8 and five special teams snaps against Detroit in Week 9, which was his last appearance.

Samia last played an offensive snap in Week 5.

For the season, he has played 272 offensive snaps and 29 on special teams.