Broncos put Jeff Driskel on COVID list, rest of team cleared to practice

Getty Images

The Broncos will put a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, but it will not interfere with their scheduled practice.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that backup quarterback Jeff Driskel is going on the reserve list. Fangio said that the team has gone through contact tracing procedures and determined that no other players will have to go onto the list due to contact with Driskel.

Driskel will miss Sunday’s game against the Saints. Brett Rypien will serve as the only backup to Drew Lock as a result.

Defensive end Shelby Harris is the only other Broncos player currently on the COVID-19 reserve list.