Browns activate Chris Hubbard from COVID list

Getty Images

The Browns are going to add another player to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, but the total number of players on the list will remain at five.

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard has been activated from the list. He went on the list on November 13 and missed the last two games.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Hubbard feels well and did not have symptoms while on the reserve list. Hubbard has appeared in seven games and made four starts this season.

The Browns announced on Thursday morning that another player tested positive for COVID-19. Defensive end Myles Garrett, linebacker Sione Takitaki, defensive end Joe Jackson, and fullback Andy Janovich are on the list and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.