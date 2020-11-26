Browns announce another player has tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Another Browns player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns closed the facility for a time on Wednesday after learning of a positive test and they announced another closure on Thursday morning. Meeting will take place remotely as the team does contact tracing.

The team returned to hold separate practices for the offense and defense on Wednesday afternoon. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said before that practice that several players would not participate because of concerns about their level of contact with the infected player.

Eight players were listed as not participating in practice for non-injury reasons and two others sat out with illnesses. It is not known if the new positive comes from that group of players.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later in the day. The team has also placed defensive ends Myles Garrett and Joe Jackson on the list over the last week.

The Browns are scheduled to play the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.